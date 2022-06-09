Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madhok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD is a Dermatologist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Specialists3316 W 66th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-3808Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Madhok for more than 20 years and have always been happy with my treatment! I learn a lot about various skin issues and how treat them as recommended. Anytime I see something unusual I can come in!
About Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Hennepin County Med Center
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
- University of North Dakota
- Dermatology
