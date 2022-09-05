See All Family Doctors in West Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Rajney Bais, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rajney Bais, MD

Dr. Rajney Bais, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Bais works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bais' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Ocean County Medical Associates
    185 State Route 36 Ste 130, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4801
  2. 2
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Primary Care
    135 Highway 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 300-2210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Obesity
Wellness Examination
Vitamin D Deficiency
Obesity
Wellness Examination
Vitamin D Deficiency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 05, 2022
    Nadean Sheppard — Sep 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rajney Bais, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1366413494
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Med Center
    Internship
    • St Barnabas Med Center
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajney Bais, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bais. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bais.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

