Dr. Rajni Jutla, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rajni Jutla, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KIGEZI INTERNATIONAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Jutla works at Mind Your Body Clinic in Lake Oswego, OR with other offices in Seattle, WA and Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mind Your Body Institute
    17704 Jean Way Ste 105, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 (206) 957-7246
    Mind Your Body Clinic
    6900 E Green Lake Way N Ste J, Seattle, WA 98115 (206) 957-7246
    7614 195th St SW Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98026 (206) 957-7246
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthPartners
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 26, 2020
    Outstanding doctor! She is very knowledgeable and genuinely concerned about her patients. I have had nothing but great care from her. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Jutla to anyone who is suffering from chronic pain issues. Thank goodness that I found her when I did because I was in horrible pain. She has made my quality of life so much better because she cares and is very knowledgeable about the proper balance of treatment.
    About Dr. Rajni Jutla, MD

    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1467564484
    Education & Certifications

    • KIGEZI INTERNATIONAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
