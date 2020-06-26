Dr. Rajni Jutla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jutla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajni Jutla, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajni Jutla, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KIGEZI INTERNATIONAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Jutla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mind Your Body Institute17704 Jean Way Ste 105, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (206) 957-7246
-
2
Mind Your Body Clinic6900 E Green Lake Way N Ste J, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 957-7246
-
3
7614 195th St SW Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98026
Directions
(206) 957-7246
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPartners
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jutla?
Outstanding doctor! She is very knowledgeable and genuinely concerned about her patients. I have had nothing but great care from her. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Jutla to anyone who is suffering from chronic pain issues. Thank goodness that I found her when I did because I was in horrible pain. She has made my quality of life so much better because she cares and is very knowledgeable about the proper balance of treatment.
About Dr. Rajni Jutla, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467564484
Education & Certifications
- KIGEZI INTERNATIONAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jutla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jutla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jutla works at
Dr. Jutla speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Jutla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jutla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jutla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jutla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.