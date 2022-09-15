Overview of Dr. Rajni Kalagate, MD

Dr. Rajni Kalagate, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from J N Medical College, Belgaum, India and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Kalagate works at Texas Healthcare PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.