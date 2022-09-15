Dr. Rajni Kalagate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalagate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajni Kalagate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajni Kalagate, MD
Dr. Rajni Kalagate, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from J N Medical College, Belgaum, India and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Kalagate works at
Dr. Kalagate's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Worth Office6601 Dan Danciger Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Directions (817) 294-2531
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalagate?
There was plenty of onsite free parking and the office staff was very courteous and friendly. Dr Kalagate took her time and listened to all my problems and concerns She was very knowledgeable about how to treat my problems.I was very pleased with my visit and will continue to have Dr Kalagate treat my RA
About Dr. Rajni Kalagate, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1164636072
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pa
- J N Medical College, Belgaum, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalagate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalagate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalagate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalagate works at
Dr. Kalagate has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalagate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalagate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalagate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalagate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalagate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.