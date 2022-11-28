Dr. Rajnik Raab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajnik Raab, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
CNSO Paramus205 Robin Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 633-1122Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
CNSO Wayne1680 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-1122Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Skylands Medical Group PA150 Lakeside Blvd, Landing, NJ 07850 Directions (973) 398-6300
CNSO Jersey City255 Brunswick St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (973) 633-1122Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
North Jersey Spine Group406 State Rt 23, Franklin, NJ 07416 Directions (973) 633-1122
CNSO Glen Ridge230 Sherman Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 DirectionsFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Affiliated Eye Surgeons of Northern NJ, pa95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 538-2000
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Was in severe pain for several weeks and tried several Dr.'s to no avail. Dr. Colin Harris sent me for an MRI and sent me to see Dr. Raab. At that time, I didn't realize how serious it is to have a tumor in between two vertebrae on my spine. Dr Raab removed the tumor and I never had a problem since. My back is like brand new. Thank you Dr. Raab!
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Raab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raab accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Raab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.