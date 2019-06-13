Dr. Rajnikant Kothari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kothari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajnikant Kothari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajnikant Kothari, MD
Dr. Rajnikant Kothari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Kothari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kothari's Office Locations
-
1
Kothari Medical Associates Inc.4051 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 477-8770
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kothari?
I've been seeing Dr. R Kothari for about 4 years now. He is patient and will listen to what you say and try to come up with compromises if something doesn't work for you. He will e-script meds over to you pharmacy for you, or print them off for you to hand walk them. His office staff is wonderful. He shares them with his wife and the staff are very friendly and will help you as much as they can. The building is older with glass block windows so there is light, not as much road noise, and the chairs are a bit solid on the behind, but not bad to sit in. There are no stairs in the building. Dr. R Kothari does tend to leave you in the waiting room for a bit, but when you're with him, things are very quick and very professional. He uses his time with the patients efficiently. I do like him very much as a psychiatrist. He recommended his wife, Saroj Kothari, MD, to me as an Internal Medicine PCP and they work together as a team. I am a happy patient.
About Dr. Rajnikant Kothari, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1710942982
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kothari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kothari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kothari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kothari works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kothari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kothari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kothari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.