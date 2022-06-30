Overview

Dr. Rajnikant Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences|Ghandi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Patel works at Quick Primary Care, PA in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.