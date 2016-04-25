Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajnish Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajnish Gupta, MD is a Dermatologist in Dublin, CA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation -4050 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (925) 875-6100
-
2
Dublin Sleep Disorders Center4000 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (925) 875-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
i am very satisfied with this doctor
About Dr. Rajnish Gupta, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Hindi
- 1366658411
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.