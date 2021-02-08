Dr. Rajnish Tandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajnish Tandon, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajnish Tandon, MD
Dr. Rajnish Tandon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Tandon's Office Locations
Glastonbury Podiatry Group300 Hebron Ave Ste 211, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 522-1024
2
Suffield Eye Care162 MOUNTAIN RD, Suffield, CT 06078 Directions (860) 522-1024
Hartford Urology Group54 W Avon Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 522-1024
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best bedside manner and never makes you feel rushed. He is knowledgeable and has a calm demeanor.
About Dr. Rajnish Tandon, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Dr. Tandon has seen patients for Wound Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
