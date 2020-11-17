Dr. Rajpreet Singh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajpreet Singh, DO
Overview of Dr. Rajpreet Singh, DO
Dr. Rajpreet Singh, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brenham, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and Saint Marks Medical Center.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic of Brazos Valley301 E Academy St, Brenham, TX 77833 Directions (979) 696-8000
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic of Brazos Valley1725 Birmingham Rd Ste 200, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 696-8000Monday9:00am - 2:15pmTuesday9:00am - 2:15pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday11:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Clinic Brazos V1721 Birmingham Rd Ste 204, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 696-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- Saint Marks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is awesome
About Dr. Rajpreet Singh, DO
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1043441983
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of North Tex
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
