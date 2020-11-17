Overview of Dr. Rajpreet Singh, DO

Dr. Rajpreet Singh, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brenham, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and Saint Marks Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic of Brazos Valley in Brenham, TX with other offices in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.