Dr. Rajshekar Chakraborty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakraborty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajshekar Chakraborty, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajshekar Chakraborty, MD
Dr. Rajshekar Chakraborty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Chakraborty works at
Dr. Chakraborty's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chakraborty?
Dr Chakraborty is extremely informative and explains every part of the diagnosis in clear easy to understand way. His expertise and depth of knowledge is phenomenal and I'm so glad I had the opportunity to deal with him.
About Dr. Rajshekar Chakraborty, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1760728893
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chakraborty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chakraborty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chakraborty works at
Dr. Chakraborty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakraborty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakraborty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakraborty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.