Overview of Dr. Rajshree Patel, MD

Dr. Rajshree Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Princeton Medical Group PA in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ and Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.