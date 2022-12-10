Overview

Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Nambudripad works at OC Integrative Medicine, Fullerton, CA in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.