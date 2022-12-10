Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nambudripad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Nambudripad works at
Locations
OC Integrative Medicine, Fullerton, CA1440 N Harbor Blvd Ste 105, Fullerton, CA 92835 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 3:00pmTuesday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Oscar Health
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband and I have been treated as if we were the only appt of the day. Dr. Rajsree covers all aspects of health care with you. We were searching for a functional med doctor that could provide a health plan that did not include a bunch of medications. After initially ordering a baseline of tests, she provided us with a program that covers nutrition and supplements to start improving our overall health. Thankfully it was just in time. We both ended up battling a number of serious illnesses all in the same year. She has not only supported us by providing details and guidance about new medications or treatments we were given, but she also personally called and sent emails checking in on our recovery. In addition, she produces a number of very informative YouTube videos on aspects of health issues in a very understandable manner. It's not often someone comes along that goes above and beyond their calling. Many thanks to Dr Rajsree, Alex and Alexis for taking care of us!!
About Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- Northwestern University/McGraw Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nambudripad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nambudripad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Nambudripad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nambudripad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nambudripad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nambudripad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.