Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (96)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Nambudripad works at OC Integrative Medicine, Fullerton, CA in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    OC Integrative Medicine, Fullerton, CA
    1440 N Harbor Blvd Ste 105, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Placentia-Linda Hospital
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Oscar Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275780132
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University California Irvine Medical Center
    Residency
    • Northwestern University/McGraw Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nambudripad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nambudripad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nambudripad works at OC Integrative Medicine, Fullerton, CA in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nambudripad’s profile.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Nambudripad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nambudripad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nambudripad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nambudripad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

