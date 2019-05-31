Overview of Dr. Raju Fatehchand, MD

Dr. Raju Fatehchand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, OH. They completed their residency with Highland Hospital



Dr. Fatehchand works at MSA Family Medicine in Newark, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.