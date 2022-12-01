Dr. Indukuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raju Indukuri, MD
Overview
Dr. Raju Indukuri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt U MC and is affiliated with Tristar Ashland City Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Indukuri works at
Locations
DrIndukuri.com2900 Felicia St Ste 103, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 649-0676
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Ashland City Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Indukuri is a compassionate doctor who takes his time with you by providing therapy as well as medicine management. He listens and incorporates the family dynamics into his therapy sessions for blended families. He likes to get to know and consider perspectives from all adults (parents & step parents) involved in raising your child in order to provide the best possible treatment.
About Dr. Raju Indukuri, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Mc
- Meharry MC
- Vanderbilt U MC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Indukuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Indukuri speaks Telugu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Indukuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indukuri.
