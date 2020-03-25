Dr. Raju Mantena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mantena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raju Mantena, MD
Dr. Raju Mantena, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
360 Pain Treatment Centres25440 Interstate 45 Fl 1, Spring, TX 77386 Directions (832) 783-9100
360 Pain Treatment Centres - Richmond Office1724 RICHMOND AVE, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (832) 783-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
360 Pain Treatment Centres - Pearland Surgery Center15015 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77047 Directions (832) 783-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Mantena ,really helped me with my neck pain that I have had for years. I was really bothersome with with numbness and tingling. But he really cared and took time and did trigger points and injections, in addition to therapy. He really is genius. His staff really were readily available and were very responsive.
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Mantena has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mantena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mantena speaks Hindi and Telugu.
