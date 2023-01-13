Overview of Dr. Raju Patel, MD

Dr. Raju Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Patel works at Comprehensive Care Clinic in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.