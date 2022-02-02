Overview of Dr. Raju Patel, DO

Dr. Raju Patel, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Pacific Cardiovascular PS in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.