Dr. Raju Patel, DO

Cardiology
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raju Patel, DO

Dr. Raju Patel, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp;amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Pacific Cardiovascular PS in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Office
    1901 S Union Ave # B, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Supraventricular Tachycardia

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Pyramid Life
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2022
    He listens and understands his patients
    — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Raju Patel, DO

    • Cardiology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1790835981
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Med Center
    • Tulane University Med Center
    • Detroit Osteo Hosp|Detroit Osteo Hospital
    • KS UNIV OF MED &amp;amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp;amp;amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raju Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Pacific Cardiovascular PS in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

