Dr. Raju Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raju Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raju Patel, DO
Dr. Raju Patel, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Tacoma Office1901 S Union Ave # B, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Pyramid Life
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
He listens and understands his patients
About Dr. Raju Patel, DO
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790835981
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Med Center
- Tulane University Med Center
- Detroit Osteo Hosp|Detroit Osteo Hospital
- KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp;amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.