Dr. Raju Vora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raju Vora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Barbourville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Muni Med Coll, Gujarat U and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Barbourville Arh Hospital, Claiborne Medical Center, Harlan Arh Hospital, Middlesboro ARH Hospital and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Dr. Vora works at
Locations
Knox County Hospital-swing Bed80 Hospital Dr, Barbourville, KY 40906 Directions (270) 452-8100
Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital3600 Cumberland Ave, Middlesboro, KY 40965 Directions (606) 242-1100
Comprehensive Mri Center LLC215 Treuhaft Blvd Ste 3, Barbourville, KY 40906 Directions (606) 546-6624
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Barbourville Arh Hospital
- Claiborne Medical Center
- Harlan Arh Hospital
- Middlesboro ARH Hospital
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's the BEST Dr I ever had!!
About Dr. Raju Vora, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1457367898
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
- Muni Med Coll, Gujarat U
- Internal Medicine
