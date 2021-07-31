Overview

Dr. Raju Vora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Barbourville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Muni Med Coll, Gujarat U and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Barbourville Arh Hospital, Claiborne Medical Center, Harlan Arh Hospital, Middlesboro ARH Hospital and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Vora works at Yalinie Medics LLC in Barbourville, KY with other offices in Middlesboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.