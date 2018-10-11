Dr. Rajul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajul Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajul Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Phoenix Heart Pllc5859 W Talavi Blvd Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 298-7777
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
- 3 140 N Litchfield Rd Ste 104, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions (602) 298-7777
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent. Loving, caring. Highly knowledgeable.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1225024318
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
