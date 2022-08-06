Overview of Dr. Rajveer Purohit, MD

Dr. Rajveer Purohit, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Purohit works at Mount Sinai Urology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Stricture and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.