Dr. Rajvi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajvi Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajvi Patel, MD
Dr. Rajvi Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Retreat Ave Ste 2, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-4183
-
2
Cooper Primary and Specialty Care at Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Ste 202 Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (860) 972-4183
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Rajvi Patel, MD
- Hematology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1821416678
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.