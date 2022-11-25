Dr. Rajy Rouweyha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouweyha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajy Rouweyha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from North East Ohio University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV.
Nevada Eye Physicians - Henderson1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 213-5554
Nevada Eye Physicians9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 213-5590
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
SHORT WAIT, WITH APPOINTMENT TIMES. FRIENDLY STAFF
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1306889498
- University Of Texas Medical School
- George Washington University Hospital
- St Elizabeth's Hospital
- North East Ohio University
Dr. Rouweyha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rouweyha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouweyha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouweyha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouweyha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouweyha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouweyha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.