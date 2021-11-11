Dr. Raka Gohel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gohel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raka Gohel, MD
Overview
Dr. Raka Gohel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Gohel works at
Locations
Northwest Houston Anesthesia P.A.506 Graham Dr Ste 240, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 351-3830
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gohel is knowledgeable, caring and compassionate! Her staff is a mirror of her talents, always there to help and work with you!
About Dr. Raka Gohel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1578569398
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br Galveston
- Ny Med College Westchester Med College
- Deaconess Hospital
- Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gohel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gohel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gohel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gohel works at
Dr. Gohel has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gohel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Gohel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gohel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gohel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gohel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.