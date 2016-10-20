Overview of Dr. Rakesh Chokshi, MD

Dr. Rakesh Chokshi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with McLeod Behavioral Health Center Darlington, Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Regional Medical Center, Scotland Memorial Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chokshi works at McLeod Spine Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.