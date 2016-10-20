See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Florence, SC
Dr. Rakesh Chokshi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rakesh Chokshi, MD

Dr. Rakesh Chokshi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with McLeod Behavioral Health Center Darlington, Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Regional Medical Center, Scotland Memorial Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chokshi works at McLeod Spine Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chokshi's Office Locations

    Mcleod Physician Associates II
    800 E Cheves St Ste 480-B, Florence, SC 29506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLeod Behavioral Health Center Darlington
  • Mcleod Health Cheraw
  • Mcleod Health Clarendon
  • McLeod Health Dillon
  • McLeod Regional Medical Center
  • Scotland Memorial Hospital
  • Southeastern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 20, 2016
    Dr. Chokshi did my neck surgery and I've felt like a different person ever since. He answered all of my questions in a way I could understand.
    Melissa T. in Chesterfield, SC — Oct 20, 2016
    About Dr. Rakesh Chokshi, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053311134
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rakesh Chokshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chokshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chokshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chokshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chokshi works at McLeod Spine Center in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Chokshi’s profile.

    Dr. Chokshi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chokshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chokshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chokshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chokshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chokshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

