Dr. Rakesh Chokshi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with McLeod Behavioral Health Center Darlington, Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Regional Medical Center, Scotland Memorial Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Mcleod Physician Associates II800 E Cheves St Ste 480-B, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 432-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Behavioral Health Center Darlington
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- McLeod Health Dillon
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Scotland Memorial Hospital
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Chokshi did my neck surgery and I've felt like a different person ever since. He answered all of my questions in a way I could understand.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1053311134
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Chokshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chokshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chokshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chokshi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chokshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chokshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chokshi.
