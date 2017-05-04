See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Rakesh Gopinathannair, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rakesh Gopinathannair, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Trvandrum Medical College|Trvandrum Medical College|University of Kerala|University of Kerala and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gopinathannair works at Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Clinton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute
    2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 509, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5197
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Clinton
    1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 403-3796
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Research Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2017
    Treated my dad like he was family. Made my mom feel comfortable and confident with the procedure that he was having. Couldn't have asked for a better doctor and staff.
    Moreland in Radcliff, ky — May 04, 2017
    About Dr. Rakesh Gopinathannair, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1366524068
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital-Drexel University
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University College of Medicine|Hahnemann University Hospital/Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Trvandrum Medical College|Trvandrum Medical College|University of Kerala|University of Kerala
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rakesh Gopinathannair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopinathannair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gopinathannair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gopinathannair has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopinathannair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopinathannair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopinathannair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopinathannair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopinathannair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

