Dr. Rakesh Gopinathannair, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rakesh Gopinathannair, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Trvandrum Medical College|Trvandrum Medical College|University of Kerala|University of Kerala and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 509, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5197Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Clinton1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Directions (816) 403-3796Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Treated my dad like he was family. Made my mom feel comfortable and confident with the procedure that he was having. Couldn't have asked for a better doctor and staff.
About Dr. Rakesh Gopinathannair, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Hahnemann University Hospital-Drexel University
- Hahnemann University College of Medicine|Hahnemann University Hospital/Drexel University College of Medicine
- Trvandrum Medical College|Trvandrum Medical College|University of Kerala|University of Kerala
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
