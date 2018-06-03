Overview of Dr. Rakesh Grover, MD

Dr. Rakesh Grover, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Grover works at Grover Gastro Surgical Corporation in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.