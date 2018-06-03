Dr. Rakesh Grover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Grover, MD
Overview of Dr. Rakesh Grover, MD
Dr. Rakesh Grover, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Grover's Office Locations
Grover Gastro Surgical Corporation16018 Tuscola Rd Ste 2, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-0375
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic18300 US Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-2311
Victor Valley Global Medical Center15248 Eleventh St, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 245-8691
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Valley Hospital
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have had surgery three times by Dr. Grover and every time it has turned out awesome. He is such a compassionate doctor and very knowledgeable I just love him would not go to anyone else
About Dr. Rakesh Grover, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1790836153
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grover has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grover has seen patients for Appendicitis, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grover speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.