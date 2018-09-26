See All Nephrologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Rakesh Gulati, MD

Nephrology
4.9 (365)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Rakesh Gulati, MD

Dr. Rakesh Gulati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Coll. of Medical Science and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Gulati works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gulati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Renal Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center
    833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 365 ratings
    Patient Ratings (365)
    5 Star
    (330)
    4 Star
    (25)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 26, 2018
    Dr. Gulati is a blessing to my mother. Her prior Nephrologist was cold and made us feel like there was no hope for my mother (82), who has been in stage III-IV for over 27+ years. When Dr. Gulati read my mother's chart, he was able to identify "what else" we could do. His bedside matter is impeccable. He took his time with my mother. He listened. Asked her relevant questions. Got her involved. Gave her hope that he would use/do everything in his expertise to care for her. PRICELESS!!
    Dr Michelle in Philadelphia, PA — Sep 26, 2018
    Dr. Gulati's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Gulati

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Rakesh Gulati, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • Male
    • 1770571937
    Education & Certifications

    • Batra Hospital & Medical Research Center
    • Mahatma Gandhi Coll. of Medical Science
    • Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

