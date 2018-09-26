Overview of Dr. Rakesh Gulati, MD

Dr. Rakesh Gulati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Coll. of Medical Science and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Gulati works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.