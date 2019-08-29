See All Registered Nurses in Mount Holly, NJ
Dr. Rakesh Gupta, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
3.1 (29)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rakesh Gupta, MD

Dr. Rakesh Gupta, MD is a Registered Nurse in Mount Holly, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Punjab University Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Pain Care Associates, PA in Mount Holly, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pain Care Associates, PA
    120 Madison Ave Ste D, Mount Holly, NJ 08060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Low Back Pain

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bone Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bursitis
Cancer Pain
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Head and Neck Pain
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET)
Joint Drainage
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Migraine
Motor Vehicle Accident
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
Work-Related Injuries
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 29, 2019
    For nearly 20 years he has helped me with pain from a 7 floor fall in an elevator, He has helped me with acute and long term pain in my back, Recently I think a disk was injured and now I have sciatica. I called and he will see me tomorrow. He is the only Dr. I feel safe with spinal injections.
    Jo, Burlington — Aug 29, 2019
    About Dr. Rakesh Gupta, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1639197783
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering
    Residency
    • New York Medical College Hospitals
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Punjab University Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Pain Care Associates, PA in Mount Holly, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

