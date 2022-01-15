Overview of Dr. Rakesh Kumar, MD

Dr. Rakesh Kumar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at KIRTI J PANDYA, M.D. in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.