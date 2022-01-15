Dr. Rakesh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rakesh Kumar, MD
Dr. Rakesh Kumar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Kirtikumar J. Pandya M.d. PA5106 N Armenia Ave Ste 3, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 877-7463
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was introduced to him while a patient in the hospital and surgery was recommended.
About Dr. Rakesh Kumar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1962496133
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.