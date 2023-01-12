Overview

Dr. Rakesh Mangal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Mangal works at Aspire Fertility in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.