Dr. Rakesh Passi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rakesh Passi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Govt MC-Punjab U Rohtak and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Bayonne Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Vijaya Radhakrishna MD172 Summerhill Rd Ste 1, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (848) 272-5831
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Yes he's excellent. the absolute best. he answers all your questions and concerns.Hes very Thorough. plus he's very kindhearted.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Govt MC-Punjab U Rohtak
Dr. Passi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Passi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Passi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Passi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Passi has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Passi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Passi speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Passi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passi.
