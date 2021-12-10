Overview of Dr. Rakesh Passi, MD

Dr. Rakesh Passi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Govt MC-Punjab U Rohtak and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Bayonne Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Passi works at Rakesh K Passi MD LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.