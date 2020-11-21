Overview

Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).



Dr. Patel works at Orthopedic & Sports Mdcn Ctr in Hamden, CT with other offices in Milford, CT, Branford, CT, Wallingford, CT and Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.