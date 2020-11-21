See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hamden, CT
Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).

Dr. Patel works at Orthopedic & Sports Mdcn Ctr in Hamden, CT with other offices in Milford, CT, Branford, CT, Wallingford, CT and Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ct Orthopedic Specialists
    2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 882-3373
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Connecticut Ortho Specs
    258 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 882-3373
  3. 3
    Connecticut Ortho Specs
    84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 483-2509
  4. 4
    Connecticut Orthopaedic Spclsts
    701 N Colony Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 265-1800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Connecticut Ortho Specs
    450 Boston Post Rd Ste 201, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 453-6340

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Steroid Injection
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Steroid Injection

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 21, 2020
    he certainly knows his stuff !
    — Nov 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD
    About Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053355693
    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop University Hospital
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.