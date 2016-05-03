Dr. Rakesh Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Patel, DO
Overview of Dr. Rakesh Patel, DO
Dr. Rakesh Patel, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Rowan Diagnostic Clinic PA611 MOCKSVILLE AVE, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went out of his way to get me the specialty medicine that I needed.
About Dr. Rakesh Patel, DO
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295712305
Education & Certifications
- New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
