Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD

Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Palmetto Health-USC Ophthalmology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1
    Palmetto Health-USC Ophthalmology
    9 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 340, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Treatment frequency



Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2023
    All the staff was so kind doing the procedure and had no doubt in my mind as to rather that the procedure not come out well, after Dr. Patel spoke to me as to be expected, it was like a calm came over me and before I knew it, it was over. Now days I look in the mirror and smile and say to myself, thanks Dr. Patel. And now I would I would say again, Thank you Dr. Patel. Patel
    Samuel L. Felder — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467614792
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    • Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
    Internship
    • Maimondes Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Palmetto Health-USC Ophthalmology in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

