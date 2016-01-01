Overview

Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL and McHenry, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.