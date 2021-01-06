Overview of Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD

Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University, Tx|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.