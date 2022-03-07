Overview of Dr. Rakesh Prasad, MD

Dr. Rakesh Prasad, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.



Dr. Prasad works at Internal Medicine Associates of Oklaho in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.