Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Prashad works at
Locations
-
1
Citrus Cardiology Consultants, P.A.2101 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 706-1247Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was fortunate Dr. Prashad was on call the day I went into the ER at Ocala Regional hospital. This man is my Saint. He explained everything that was going to happen beginning with the catherization and if stints could not be done what would happen next. He came in to follow up daily. His follow up is through and always has time for all questions and answers them fully. I travel 2.5 hours to see this man because all my faith in him. He is the reason I am here now.
About Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992800155
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mt Sinai Med Ctr-U Miami|New Eng Med Ctr/Tufts U
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
