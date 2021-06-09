See All Psychiatrists in Medina, OH
Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (152)
Map Pin Small Medina, OH
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD

Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Euclid Hospital and Marymount Hospital.

Dr. Ranjan works at JEWISH FAMILY SERVICE ASSOCIATION in Medina, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH, Elyria, OH and Stow, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Ranjan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rakesh Ranjan M.d. & Assoc. Inc.
    801 E Washington St Ste 150, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 722-1069
  2. 2
    Charak Center for Health and Wellness
    8532 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 205-1008
  3. 3
    Rakesh Ranjan MD Assoc Inc
    347 Midway Blvd Ste 210, Elyria, OH 44035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 324-5555
  4. 4
    Rakesh Ranjan MD and Associates
    4302 Allen Rd Ste 420, Stow, OH 44224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 865-4644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Euclid Hospital
  • Marymount Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (61)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ranjan?

    Jun 09, 2021
    I decided to look for a new psychiatrist to help me with my anxiety and panic attacks. I was referred to Charak Center and can tell you firsthand they really know what they're doing! They were incredibly thorough during my intake interview. The staff at the Medina office were very polite and professional. I was surprised that they actually took the time to listen and seemed genuinely interested in my well-being. I am now a full-time patient with them and could not be happier. I have struggled with anxiety and panic attacks for over 26 years and this is the first time I actually feel a sense of comfort knowing that there is a doctor's office that is well-staffed with knowledgeable people. I'm looking forward to my future without having to worry whether or not my doctor will be available. The Charak Center respond quickly. They got me an apartment right away
    John Segrue — Jun 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ranjan to family and friends

    Dr. Ranjan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ranjan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD.

    About Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073549606
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranjan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ranjan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ranjan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    152 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranjan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranjan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranjan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranjan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.