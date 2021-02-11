Dr. Rakesh Safaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Safaya, MD
Dr. Rakesh Safaya, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Washington Hospital.
Gearhartaraj Surgeons Medical Group A Professional Corporation1900 Mowry Ave Ste 404, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 210-0529
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He’s been my mother’s doctor for last 8 years and doing great job
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1144337866
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Bronx - Lebanon Hospital
- Government Medical College
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Safaya has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
