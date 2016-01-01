Dr. Rakesh Sahni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Sahni, MD
Dr. Rakesh Sahni, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med College University Of Delhi New Delhi India and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Neonatal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1104898931
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- Maulana Azad Med College University Of Delhi New Delhi India
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
Dr. Sahni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sahni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sahni speaks Hindi.
