Overview

Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Sunshine Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine in Riverview, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Interstitial Lung Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.