Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Sunshine Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine13007 Summerfield Square Dr, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 686-9114
-
2
Sunshine Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine2001 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 686-9115
-
3
Sunshine Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine PA500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 201, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-9113Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr Shah truly cares....he's got a good bedside manner. Sometimes takes a little to understand that but once you do you will not go anywhere else. Hard to find a Dr who cares. Now I need to listen too all of his recommendations to get even better ?? I'm glad I found him and followed him since then...
About Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1134326804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Raritan Bay Medical Center
- Government Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Interstitial Lung Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.