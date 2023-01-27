Overview

Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Goverment Med College Vadodara and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Bay Area Heart in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.