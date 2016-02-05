Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Southside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Virginia South Psychiatric & Family Services269 Medical Park Blvd Ste F, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 430-6015
Virginia South Psychiatric & Family Services204 N 4th Ave, Hopewell, VA 23860 Directions (804) 430-6016
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Southside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listened well and explained things thoroughly to us multiple times until we understood. He is very knowledgeable in this field. He will help a parent reinforce what she/he is doing right with logic and examples for the child and he will also give an action for you to do to improve parenting and lift depression of child or teen. He took a lot of time with us. I did not have a long wait in the lobby but I won't mind if I do in the future because I know they are listening to the needs of anothe
About Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1942419692
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Bengali and Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
