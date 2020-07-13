Overview

Dr. Rakesh Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.