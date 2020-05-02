Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakhariya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Vakhariya works at
Pain Clinic of Michigan35634 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 977-7246
- 2 2820 Crooks Rd Ste 100, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (586) 977-7246
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I've been a patient of Dr Vakariya and Wendy for over 10 yrs. His care of my pain issues has been stellar...as is that of his PA, Wendy. This office is NOT a "script mill"...the practitioners are, however, dedicated to helping their patients obtain the best and latest therapies directed at lessening and/or eliminating any pain that is vexing, disabling or preventing a patient from living a fulfilling life. The MD/PAs use many different modalities in their armamentarium in order to bring about the aforementioned pain treatments. I have learned a great deal regarding the treatment of pain as well as additional practices (ice, heat, exercise etc.) to end, taper and augment oral pain therapy when it creates unwanted side effects. Kudos to the entire staff. Warmest Regards
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1184833667
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Vakhariya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vakhariya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vakhariya has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vakhariya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vakhariya speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakhariya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakhariya.
