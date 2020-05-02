Overview

Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Vakhariya works at PAIN CLINIC OF MICHIGAN in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.