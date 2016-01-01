Dr. Vinayek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rakesh Vinayek, MD
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Vinayek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Vinayek works at
Locations
-
1
Sinai Gastroenterology Associates at Sinai2411 W Belvedere Ave Ste 305, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-5392
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vinayek?
About Dr. Rakesh Vinayek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1457382210
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vinayek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinayek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinayek works at
Dr. Vinayek has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinayek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vinayek speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinayek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinayek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinayek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinayek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.