Dr. Rakeshkumar Kaneria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rakeshkumar Kaneria, MD
Dr. Rakeshkumar Kaneria, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Suicidal Ideation and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaneria's Office Locations
- 1 7760 Discovery Dr Ste G, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 217-5221
-
2
Burlington House Rehab and Alzheimer's Center2222 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231 Directions (513) 349-6352
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rakeshkumar Kaneria, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740347566
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaneria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaneria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaneria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaneria has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Suicidal Ideation and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaneria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaneria. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaneria.
