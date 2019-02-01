Overview of Dr. Rakeshkumar Patel, MD

Dr. Rakeshkumar Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Patel works at Primary Care Internists in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.